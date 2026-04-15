ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 61.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 19180.08 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 61.94% to Rs 623.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 385.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 19180.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16369.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.63% to Rs 1607.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1185.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 51335.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47259.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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