ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 27.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 9749.33 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company rose 27.84% to Rs 386.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 302.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 9749.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8503.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9749.338503.193.012.62469.67391.59469.67391.59386.18302.08

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