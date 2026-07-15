ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 1547.43 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities rose 7.11% to Rs 418.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 391.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 1547.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1409.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1547.431409.4871.4868.76604.63565.63562.92525.57418.93391.11

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