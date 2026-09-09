ICICIAMC receives RBI approval to pick up to 9.95% stake in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has received RBI's letter dated 08 September 2026 according its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (I-Pru AMC) (along with the schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, funds under AIF managed by I-Pru AMC, clients of PMS of I-Pru AMC) to acquire 'aggregate holding' of up to 9.95% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB.