ICICIAMC receives RBI approval to pick up to 9.95% stake in AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) has received RBI's letter dated 08 September 2026 according its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (I-Pru AMC) (along with the schemes of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, funds under AIF managed by I-Pru AMC, clients of PMS of I-Pru AMC) to acquire 'aggregate holding' of up to 9.95% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in AU SFB.
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First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 6:16 PM IST