ICL Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 135.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 74.31 crore

Net profit of ICL Fincorp rose 135.36% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.66% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 243.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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