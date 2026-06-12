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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICL Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 135.36% in the March 2026 quarter

ICL Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 135.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 74.31 crore

Net profit of ICL Fincorp rose 135.36% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 74.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.66% to Rs 5.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.18% to Rs 243.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 190.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales74.3154.33 37 243.57190.02 28 OPM %52.3343.75 -50.8547.51 - PBDT10.004.95 102 22.7920.18 13 PBT5.601.16 383 6.615.10 30 NP4.261.81 135 5.493.62 52

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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