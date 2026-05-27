Iconik Sports and Events standalone net profit declines 64.04% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 44.37% to Rs 18.35 croreNet profit of Iconik Sports and Events declined 64.04% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.37% to Rs 18.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.92% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 258.06% to Rs 45.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.3512.71 44 45.5112.71 258 OPM %13.7331.79 -12.1127.30 - PBDT2.634.04 -35 5.833.47 68 PBT2.634.04 -35 5.833.47 68 NP1.143.17 -64 4.342.60 67
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST