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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICRA affirms credit ratings of subsidiaries of Ola Electric

ICRA affirms credit ratings of subsidiaries of Ola Electric

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Ola Electric Mobility announced that its material wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA at ICRA BBB; Negative / ICRA A3+ for various debt facilities of the company.

Meanwhile, its other material wholly owned subsidiary Ola Cell Technologies has received reaffirmation in credit ratings at ICRA BBB-; Negative / ICRA A3.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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