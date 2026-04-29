ICRA affirms credit ratings of subsidiaries of Ola Electric
Ola Electric Mobility announced that its material wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA at ICRA BBB; Negative / ICRA A3+ for various debt facilities of the company.
Meanwhile, its other material wholly owned subsidiary Ola Cell Technologies has received reaffirmation in credit ratings at ICRA BBB-; Negative / ICRA A3.
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST