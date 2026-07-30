ICRA consolidated net profit rises 32.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.23% to Rs 163.37 crore

Net profit of ICRA rose 32.33% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.23% to Rs 163.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.163.37124.4933.7331.9382.2762.4671.7358.3756.1642.44

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