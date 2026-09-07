ICRA upgrades ratings of Cantabil Retail India to 'A+/A1' with 'stable' outlook

Cantabil Retail India said that the credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term rating to '[ICRA]A+' from '[ICRA]A' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also upgraded the company's short-term rating to '[ICRA]A1' from '[ICRA]A2+'.

ICRA stated that the upgrade in the ratings for Cantabil Retail India Limiteds (CRIL) takes into consideration the notable improvement in its revenue in FY2026 and ICRAs expectation that the company will maintain its growth trajectory in the near-to-medium term, supported by its expanding retail footprint and brand strength.

CRILs operating income grew by around 18% YoY to around Rs. 852 crore in FY2026, primarily driven by healthy volume-led growth across product categories. The companys operating margin also rose to 31.1% in FY2026 from 28.5% in FY2025, supported by improved operating leverage arising from an increase in the average store size.

ICRA expects the company to sustain its healthy operating margin over the near-to-medium term, supported by scale benefits.

The company added 53 (net) stores in FY2026, taking the year-end count to 652 stores, with presence across the country. In Q1 FY2027, the company added 15 (net) new stores, taking the total count to 667 stores.

The companys financial risk profile remains favourable, supported by healthy cash accruals that are expected to adequately fund its incremental working capital requirements and growth capex.

Consequently, dependence on external borrowings is expected to remain low, in line with the historical levels, while credit metrics are likely to remain comfortable.

The ratings continue to favourably factor in the established presence of CRILs flagship brand, Cantabil, in the value-for-money mens wear segment, particularly in North and West India, and the pan-India distribution network.

The ratings derive comfort from the asset-light business model of the company, which has a combination of in-house and outsourced manufacturing along with the outright purchase of apparel, which allows substantial operating flexibility. This, along with the adoption of the franchisee model for around 20% of stores, limits CRILs capital requirements to some extent, supporting its business return.

The ratings, however, remain constrained by the high working capital intensity of operations due to large inventory holding requirements, which expose the company to inventory write-off risks amid the rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer preferences.

Nevertheless, the companys limited presence in the fast-fashion category mitigates the risk of inventory obsolescence. The ratings also consider the high segment, brand and geographical concentration risks as the company derives more than 80% of its revenues from the mens wear segment through a single brand and a major portion of its revenue comes from North India.

The companys revenues and earnings also remain vulnerable to adverse market conditions and intense competition in the highly fragmented apparel retail industry. CRILs business is expected to be supported by planned store expansion.

Any deterioration in the overall macro-economic environment, translating into subdued discretionary spending by consumers could impact CRILs growth plans.

Cantabil Retail India (CRIL) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of branded apparels and accessories for men, women and kids in the economy-to-mid-range price segments through a pan-India network of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). The company retails its products under its brand, Cantabil. CRIL had 667 EBOs as on 30 June 2026.

The scrip fell 1.40% to end at Rs 238.60 on the BSE today.

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