IDBI Bank consolidated net profit declines 3.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.75% to Rs 7803.71 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank declined 3.85% to Rs 2007.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2087.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.75% to Rs 7803.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6982.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.70% to Rs 9209.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7630.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 0.35% to Rs 29019.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28917.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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