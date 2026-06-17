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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Cartrade Tech Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2026.

Cartrade Tech Ltd, The Anup Engineering Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 June 2026.

IDBI Bank Ltd spiked 18.16% to Rs 91.14 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 63.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Cartrade Tech Ltd surged 11.06% to Rs 2640.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1 lakh shares in the past one month.

The Anup Engineering Ltd soared 9.30% to Rs 2150. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2276 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd advanced 9.02% to Rs 1795. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45446 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7952 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd rose 8.61% to Rs 86.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

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