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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IDBI Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Bandhan Bank Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2026.

Bandhan Bank Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 March 2026.

IDBI Bank Ltd crashed 15.62% to Rs 77.8 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 73.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 7.97% to Rs 161.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd tumbled 7.18% to Rs 503.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35556 shares in the past one month.

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Adani Total Gas Ltd slipped 6.69% to Rs 526.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd corrected 6.11% to Rs 1372. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40059 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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