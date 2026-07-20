IDBI Bank Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 2,115 cr

IDBI Bank's standalone net profit jumped 5.37% to Rs 2,115.18 crore on a 1.36% rise in total income to Rs 8,573.02 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,167.81 crore in Q1 FY27, down 7.91% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) rose 10% to Rs 3,486 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 3,166 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 3.61% in Q1 FY27 as against 3.68% in Q1 FY26.

Total deposits increased by 10% YoY to Rs 3,25,757 crore as of 30 June 2026 as against Rs 2,96,782 crore as of 30 June 2025. Net advances grew by 22% YoY to Rs 2,58,968 crore as of 30 June 2026.

CASA stood at Rs 1,42,162 crore as of 30 June 2026, registering a 7% YoY growth. The CASA ratio stood at 43.64% as of 30 June 2026 as against 44.63% as of 30 June 2025.

The composition of corporate versus retail in the gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as of 30 June 2026.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 2.30% as of 30 June 2026 as against 2.93% as of 30 June 2025. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.16% as of 30 June 2026 as against 0.21% as of 30 June 2025.

The provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) stood at 99.31% as of 30 June 2026. The PCR is consistently above 99% since September 2023.

Tier 1 capital improved to 26.38% as of 30 June 2026, as against 23.71% as of 30 June 2025. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) increased to 26.92% as of 30 June 2026, as against 25.39% as of 30 June 2025.

Risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at Rs 2,30,728 crore as of 30 June 2026, as against Rs 1,92,965 crore as of 30 June 2025.

During the quarter, return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.89% and 14.80%, respectively.

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include the corporate/wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationships covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory/syndication and project appraisal.

Shares of IDBI Bank shed 0.26% to Rs 86.79 on the BSE.

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