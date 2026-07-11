Ideaforge Technology allots 62.89 lakh equity shares under QIP issue
Ideaforge Technology has allotted 62,89,308 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs795 per equity share, [(which includes a discount of Rs 40.86 per equity share (4.89% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price] i.e. at a premium of Rs 785 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.
Post allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 496,855,970 consisting of 49,685,597 equity shares.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST