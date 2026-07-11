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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology allots 62.89 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Ideaforge Technology allots 62.89 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Ideaforge Technology has allotted 62,89,308 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs795 per equity share, [(which includes a discount of Rs 40.86 per equity share (4.89% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price] i.e. at a premium of Rs 785 per equity share, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.

Post allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs 496,855,970 consisting of 49,685,597 equity shares.

 

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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