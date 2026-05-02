Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.99 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 594.44% to Rs 141.04 croreNet profit of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 59.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 594.44% to Rs 141.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 62.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.26% to Rs 226.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.0420.31 594 226.13161.22 40 OPM %43.75-107.58 -2.14-32.68 - PBDT72.52-17.67 LP 23.14-33.06 LP PBT60.75-25.69 LP -19.94-62.40 68 NP59.99-25.71 LP -17.03-62.28 73
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST