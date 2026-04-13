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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank allots 5.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank allots 5.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
IDFC First Bank has allotted 5,07,112 equity shares under ESOS on 13 April 2026. Post allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 86,01,69,92,480/- comprising of 8,60,16,99,248 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 86,02,20,63,600/- comprising of 8,60,22,06,360 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.
 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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