IDFC First Bank allots 5.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 5,07,112 equity shares under ESOS on 13 April 2026. Post allotment of aforesaid equity shares, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 86,01,69,92,480/- comprising of 8,60,16,99,248 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 86,02,20,63,600/- comprising of 8,60,22,06,360 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.