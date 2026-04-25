IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 12.11% to Rs 10552.74 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 11.85% to Rs 330.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 12.11% to Rs 10552.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9412.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.07% to Rs 1610.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1490.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.09% to Rs 40548.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36501.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income10552.749412.94 12 40548.8236501.64 11 OPM %32.6631.38 -32.7233.14 - PBDT200.99344.32 -42 1807.001864.17 -3 PBT200.99344.32 -42 1807.001864.17 -3 NP330.64295.60 12 1610.561490.35 8
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First Published: Apr 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST