IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 11.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.11% to Rs 10552.74 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 11.85% to Rs 330.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 12.11% to Rs 10552.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9412.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.07% to Rs 1610.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1490.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.09% to Rs 40548.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36501.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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