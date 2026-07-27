IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 153.12% in the June 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 14.61% to Rs 11051.09 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 153.12% to Rs 1147.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.61% to Rs 11051.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9642.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income11051.099642.15 15 OPM %38.4531.67 -PBDT1481.55571.15 159 PBT1481.55571.15 159 NP1147.82453.47 153
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:06 AM IST