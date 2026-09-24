IDFC First Bank Ltd Falls 3.53%, BSE BANKEX index Drops 1.12%

IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost 0.29% over last one month compared to 2.99% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 4.36% drop in the SENSEX

IDFC First Bank Ltd lost 3.53% today to trade at Rs 84.79. The BSE BANKEX index is down 1.12% to quote at 63201.27. The index is down 2.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 3.44% and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 2.85% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 1.74 % over last one year compared to the 9.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IDFC First Bank Ltd has lost 0.29% over last one month compared to 2.99% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 4.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 63341 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 89.58 on 23 Sep 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 58.08 on 02 Apr 2026.

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