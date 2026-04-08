IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 6.14%, gains for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 64.95, up 6.14% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 10.13% jump in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 64.95, up 6.14% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has slipped around 2.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52716.25, up 4.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 282.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 372.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 65.48, up 6.52% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 9.62% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 10.13% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 32.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.