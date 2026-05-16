IDFC First Bank receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
IDFC First Bank announced that that ICRA has re-affirmed rating/outlook of Bank's Debt instruments (Basel III Tier II Bonds and Infrastructure Bonds) amounting to Rs 12,520 crore at ICRA AA+/Stable.
Further, ICRA has also withdrawn the rating outstanding on the matured non-convertible debentures (NCDs), amounting to Rs 3,883.70 crore, as these have been fully redeemed and no amount is outstanding against the same.
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:31 PM IST