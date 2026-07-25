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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank records PAT of Rs 1,075 crore in Q1 FY27, provisions drop over 31% YoY

IDFC First Bank records PAT of Rs 1,075 crore in Q1 FY27, provisions drop over 31% YoY

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

IDFC First Bank has reported 132.4% increase in net profit to Rs 1,075 crore on a 23.36% rise in operating income to Rs 8,282 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 21.1% on YoY basis to Rs 5,972 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 4,933 crore in Q1 FY26. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.96% as on 30 June 2026, up 25 basis points YoY.

Pre-provisioning operating profit (PPOP) for Q1 FY27 rose 14% to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,239 crore in Q1 FY26.

Provisions declined by 31.1% YoY to Rs 1,144 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 71.48% as on 30 June 2026.

 

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 1,409 crore, up by 142.8% from Rs 580 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Gross NPA as on 30 June 2026 was 1.51% as against 1.97% as on 30 June 2025. Net NPA was at 0.44% as on 30 June 2026 as compared with 0.55% as on 30 June 2025.

Total customer business of the bank increased to Rs 6,04,776 crore as of 30 June 2026, from Rs 5,10,031 crore as of 30 June 2025, which is a growth of 18.6% on YoY basis.

As of 30 June 2026, loans and advances aggregated to Rs 3,05,370 crore (up 20.6% YoY) and customer deposits added up to Rs 2,99,405 crore (up 16.6% YoY).

The capital adequacy ratio for Q1 FY27 was at 15.05% with CET-I ratio of 13.33% as on 30 June 2026.

V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO said, At the core, we are building a high-quality banking institution with high governance standards. We are seeing strong business momentum.

We are happy to share that our asset quality continues to improve with gross NPA of 1.51% and net NPA of 0.44%. Our provisions as a % of loans continues to come down.

During this quarter we got CGFMU (credit guarantee fund for micro units) claim of Rs 515 crore. We created a provision of Rs. 515 crore on a prudent basis towards any possible impact of monsoon or fuel prices volatility in the rest of the year.

Finally, we believe the benefits of investments we have been making in building the bank have started playing out in operating leverage improving our PAT to Rs. 1,075 crore in Q1FY27. ROA crossed 1%."

IDFC FIRST Bank is one of Indias fast-growing private banks. The bank has presence in over 60,000 cities, towns, and villages, operate through 1,155 branches.

The scrip had advanced 1.21% to end at Rs 80.83 on the BSE on Friday.

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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