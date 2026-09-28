Monday, September 28, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEX broadens its energy market footprint

IEX broadens its energy market footprint

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Subsidiary Indian Coal Exchange applies for licence with Coal Controller Organisation

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Indian Coal Exchange, has applied for a licence with the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), the regulatory authority for coal exchanges.

IEX has incorporated Indian Coal Exchange Limited on 01 June 2026, with an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore.

Indian Coal Exchange will be a physical delivery-based coal trading exchange, providing an organised, transparent and technology-enabled marketplace for coal trading in accordance with the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026. By bringing buyers and sellers together on a single, neutral platform, Indian Coal Exchange will facilitate trades at designated delivery points, enabling efficient price discovery and wider market access

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPIL secures gas pipeline project in UAE

KPIL secures gas pipeline project in UAE

Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets

US stocks futures ease amid volatile crude oil prices

US stocks futures ease amid volatile crude oil prices

Radico Khaitan becomes first Indian spirits brand to sell at major UK airports

Radico Khaitan becomes first Indian spirits brand to sell at major UK airports

GIFT Nifty signals weak start as oil prices rise, US-Iran tensions persist

GIFT Nifty signals weak start as oil prices rise, US-Iran tensions persist

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 9:31 AM IST