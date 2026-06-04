IEX gains after electricity volumes jumps 19% YoY in May'26

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) advanced 1.58% to Rs 125.15 after the company announced that it has achieved monthly electricity volume of 12,983 MUs in May 2026, registering a growth of 18.6% YoY.

During the month, the company has traded 6.10 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 65% YoY increase.

According to government data released in May 2026, India's electricity consumption rose 11.5% year-on-year to 164.98 billion units, reflecting robust power demand across the country.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) registered a traded volume of 4,417 MU in May 2026, compared with 3,535 MU in May 2025, representing a growth of 24.9% year-on-year. The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) achieved a volume of 5,529 MU during the month, up 15.9% from 4,770 MU recorded in the year-ago period.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 1,034 MU volume during May26 as compared to 915 MU in May25, increase of 13% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for May26 was at Rs 3.60/ unit, remaining largely flat on a year-on-year basis.

A total of 6.10 lakh RECs were traded in May 26, down 65% YoY. Trading sessions were held on 13th May26 and 29th May26, with clearing price of Rs 400/REC. Sell bids declined by 85.3% YoY, leading to a rise in clearing prices during May2026.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 10th June26 and 24th June26

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The company has reported 10.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 129.77 crore on a 22.5% increase in net sales to Rs 174.30 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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