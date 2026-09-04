IEX reports 20.2% growth in August electricity traded volume

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded highest ever monthly electricity traded volume of 13,938 MUs in August 2026, an increase of 20.2% year-on-year. A total of 2.91 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, though REC volumes declined 86.6% year-on-year.

According to government data, India's energy consumption touched 169.01 BUs in August 2026, registering a year-on-year growth of 12.85%. This rise in power demand drove buy bids in the Day-Ahead Market up 61.7% year-on-year, resulting in an increase in prices. The average market clearing price in the Day-Ahead Market stood at Rs 4.88/unit, a 22% increase year-on-year. Similarly, the average market clearing price in the Real-Time Market stood at Rs 4.41/unit during August'26, an increase of 30.4% YoY.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) including HP-DAM, achieved 5,517 MU volume in August '26 as compared to 4,797MU volume in August'25, registering an increase of 15.0% YoY.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 5,565 MU in August'26, from 5,029 MU in August'25, registering an increase of 10.6% YoY.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) including HPTAM, comprising contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 1,765 MU in August'26 as compared to 835 MUvolume in August'25, increase of 111.3% YoY.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments,achieved1,091MUvolumeduringAugust'26ascomparedto930MUinAugust'25, increase of 17.3% YoY. The weighted average price in Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) for August'26 at Rs 3.92/ unit, increased 5.1% on a year-on-year basis.

A total of 2.91 lakh RECs were traded in August '26, down 86.6% YoY due to lower participation. Trading sessions were held on 12th August'26 and 27th August'26, with clearing price of Rs 370/REC and Rs 350/REC, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 09th September'26 and 30th September'26.