IEX rises after Q1 PAT climbs 12% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) added 2.43% to Rs 124.89 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 11.65% to Rs 134.75 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 120.69 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 11.37% YoY to Rs 157.87 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 11.62% YoY to Rs 176.80 crore in Q1 FY27.

Electricity traded volume stood at 37.5 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY27, registering a 15.9% year-on-year growth, supported by higher power demand during the summer season.

On the power sector front, during the quarter, India experienced hotter-than-normal summer marked by persistent heatwaves and above-normal temperatures. Peak power demand touched a record 270.8 GW in May 2026, while the country's electricity consumption rose 8.8% year-on-year to 485.4 BUs during Q1 FY27, creating favourable conditions for power trading.

On the gas market front, the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded gas volumes of 27.5 Million MMBtu in Q1 FY27, a growth of 11.9% over Q1 FY26. IGX reported a profit after tax of Rs 16.3 crore, registering a 15.5% increase over Rs 14.1 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

IGX filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) on 14 July 2026. IEX currently holds a 47.3% stake in IGX and, in line with Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) regulations, plans to reduce its holding to 25% through an offer for sale (OFS) of a 22.3% equity stake

The International Carbon Exchange (ICX) issued 42.4 lakh International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs) during Q1 FY27 compared with 44.4 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. Despite lower issuances, ICX's revenue increased 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 2.1 crore from Rs 1.8 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is India's premier electricity exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

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