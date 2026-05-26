IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 126.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 1498.20 croreNet profit of IFB Industries rose 126.13% to Rs 42.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 1498.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1333.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.73% to Rs 143.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.37% to Rs 5619.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5091.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1498.201333.70 12 5619.485091.71 10 OPM %5.254.21 -5.645.58 - PBDT86.4860.38 43 328.50295.32 11 PBT56.3726.67 111 206.41163.45 26 NP42.6718.87 126 143.56118.91 21
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:17 AM IST