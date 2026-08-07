IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 1584.74 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries rose 64.56% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 1584.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1338.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1584.741338.315.614.6190.1365.7857.2035.0443.0526.16

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