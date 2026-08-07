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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2026 quarter

IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 18.41% to Rs 1584.74 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries rose 64.56% to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.41% to Rs 1584.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1338.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1584.741338.31 18 OPM %5.614.61 -PBDT90.1365.78 37 PBT57.2035.04 63 NP43.0526.16 65

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:14 AM IST