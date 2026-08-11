IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 327.06 crore

Net profit of IFCI declined 16.10% to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 327.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 407.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.327.06407.1857.6647.30116.15125.9095.93104.4633.5239.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News