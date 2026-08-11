Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit declines 16.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 19.68% to Rs 327.06 crore

Net profit of IFCI declined 16.10% to Rs 33.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.68% to Rs 327.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 407.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales327.06407.18 -20 OPM %57.6647.30 -PBDT116.15125.90 -8 PBT95.93104.46 -8 NP33.5239.95 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

JSW Dulux consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the June 2026 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

EPL consolidated net profit declines 1.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:55 PM IST