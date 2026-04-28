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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI consolidated net profit declines 94.18% in the March 2026 quarter

IFCI consolidated net profit declines 94.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.74% to Rs 470.43 crore

Net profit of IFCI declined 94.18% to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.74% to Rs 470.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 413.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.75% to Rs 180.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 171.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 2068.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2018.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales470.43413.61 14 2068.842018.52 2 OPM %33.20119.24 -46.9665.63 - PBDT54.14361.15 -85 620.66835.32 -26 PBT31.51340.53 -91 534.93751.98 -29 NP13.22227.28 -94 180.87171.04 6

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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