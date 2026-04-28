IFCI drops after Q4 PAT slumps 94% YoY to Rs 13 cr

IFCI declined 2.63% to Rs 59.68 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 94.18% to Rs 13.22 crore despite 13.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 470.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax fell 90.75% to Rs 31.51 crore in Q4 March 2026. Exceptional items stood at Rs 4.15 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses surged 482.44% to Rs 439.04 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 75.38 crore in Q4 FY25. Fees and commission expenses stood at Rs 27.88 crore (up 16.17% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 123.10 crore (up 16.94% YoY) while finance cost was at Rs 102.15 crore (down 23.96% YoY)

On a yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 5.75% to Rs 180.87 crore despite 2.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,068.84 crore in FY26 over FY25.

IFCI is a Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC-ND-SI) in the public sector. IFCI has six subsidiaries and one associate under its fold. The company provides financial support for projects across sectors such as infrastructure, power, telecom, real estate and manufacturing, and has funded several large projects over the years. It also offers government and corporate advisory services, including acting as a Project Management Agency for Production Linked Incentive schemes and as the nodal agency for monitoring Sugar Development Fund loans and implementing credit support schemes aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among Scheduled Castes.