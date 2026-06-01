IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 482.97 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 69.40% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 482.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.26% to Rs 34.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 1894.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1653.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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