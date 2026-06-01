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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2026 quarter

IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 7.68% to Rs 482.97 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 69.40% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.68% to Rs 482.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 448.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.26% to Rs 34.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 1894.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1653.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales482.97448.53 8 1894.251653.03 15 OPM %8.067.41 -7.187.78 - PBDT38.0732.75 16 129.96132.28 -2 PBT17.4212.79 36 50.3759.54 -15 NP14.288.43 69 34.7042.98 -19

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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