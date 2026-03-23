IFGL Refractories resumes operations at Kandla manufacturing unit
IFGL Refractories announced that operations at the Company's Kandla manufacturing facility at Plot Nos. 638-644, Kandla Special Economic Zone, P.O. Gandhidham 370 230, Dist. Kutch, Gujarat, requiring Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) have now been resumed. With this all product lines at Kandla works are now functional
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST