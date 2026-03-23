Monday, March 23, 2026 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFGL Refractories resumes operations at Kandla manufacturing unit

IFGL Refractories resumes operations at Kandla manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
IFGL Refractories announced that operations at the Company's Kandla manufacturing facility at Plot Nos. 638-644, Kandla Special Economic Zone, P.O. Gandhidham 370 230, Dist. Kutch, Gujarat, requiring Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) have now been resumed. With this all product lines at Kandla works are now functional

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rites secures contract worth Rs 105.69 cr

Rites secures contract worth Rs 105.69 cr

P N Gadgil Jewellers open news stores at Kolhapur and Mumbai

P N Gadgil Jewellers open news stores at Kolhapur and Mumbai

Metropolis Healthcare allots 15.54 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Metropolis Healthcare allots 15.54 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Indices plunge over 1% amid escalating West Asia conflict; breadth weak

Indices plunge over 1% amid escalating West Asia conflict; breadth weak

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 3-cr NHAI consultancy contract

Monarch Surveyors bags Rs 3-cr NHAI consultancy contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayOTT Releases This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026UCL 2026 Quarter FinalRedmi 15A LaunchPolitical AdsPersonal Finance