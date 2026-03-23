IFGL Refractories rises after resuming Kandla operations amid easing LPG supply disruption

IFGL Refractories rose 3.11% to Rs 140 after the company resumed operations at its Kandla manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The facility had earlier faced disruption due to a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), following the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region and government directives prioritising domestic LPG supply. The disruption had led to a temporary halt in certain production lines dependent on LPG.

The company has now restored operations, with all product lines at the Kandla unit becoming fully functional.

IFGL Refractories said it will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary steps to mitigate any further impact, as external factors remain beyond its control.

IFGL Refractories is a manufacturer of specialized heat-resistant products and operating systems, primarily serving the iron and steel industries.

On a consolidated basis, IFGL Refractories reported net loss of Rs 3.08 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales rose 23.70% YoY to Rs 468.64 crore in Q3 December 2025.

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