Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 48.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.26% to Rs 225.97 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 48.04% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.26% to Rs 225.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.73% to Rs 12.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.28% to Rs 865.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 838.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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