Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 169.72% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.55% to Rs 250.87 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India rose 169.72% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.55% to Rs 250.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 204.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales250.87204.71 23 OPM %9.779.57 -PBDT22.8617.23 33 PBT7.163.36 113 NP6.772.51 170
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:07 PM IST