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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Capital clocks PAT of Rs 115 crore in Q4

IIFL Capital clocks PAT of Rs 115 crore in Q4

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

IIFL Capital Services has reported 10% fall in net profit to Rs 115.1 crore despite a 20% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 644.3 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 500.2 crore, up 22% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 154.6 crore, down by 5% from Rs 163.3 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has posted PAT and total revenue of Rs 563.6 crore (up 21% YoY) and Rs 2,438.8 crore (up 1% YoY), respectively.

As at 31 March 2026, total assets under management stood at Rs 2,29,582 (distribution assets Rs 52,115 crore and custody assets Rs 1,77,467 crores)

 

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R. Venkataraman, managing director, said: The investment banking and institutional equities businesses continued to demonstrate resilience and strength, and we witnessed steady momentum in scaling our wealth and asset management platforms.

IIFL Capital Services offers broking services, wealth management, financial products distribution, institutional broking & research and investment banking services.

The scrip added 3.08% to currently trade at Rs 322.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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