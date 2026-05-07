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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Capital jumps after Fairfax India announces Rs 2,000 crore investment

IIFL Capital jumps after Fairfax India announces Rs 2,000 crore investment

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

IIFL Capital Services surged 4.50% to Rs 346.35 after Fairfax India announced a Rs 2,000 crore investment in the company through a preferential allotment.

The company said Fairfax India Holdings Corporation will increase its stake in IIFL Capital through a combination of preferential allotment, open offer and arrangements with existing promoters.

The preferential allotment will be priced at Rs 350 per share. Following completion of the transaction, Fairfax India and its affiliate, HWIC Asia Fund Class A, will hold a minimum 51% stake in the company and join the promoter group alongside Nirmal Jain and R. Venkataraman.

Fairfax India, through FIH Mauritius Investments and its affiliate, currently holds around 30.5% in IIFL Capital. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, FIH Mauritius will also gain the right to nominate two directors to the companys board.

 

The proposed transaction will trigger an open offer under applicable SEBI regulations. It remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company said the fresh capital infusion will strengthen its balance sheet and support expansion across capital markets, wealth management, asset management, institutional equities and investment banking businesses.

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Fairfax founder Prem Watsa said the investment reflects confidence in IIFL Capitals growth prospects and its leadership position in financial services.

IIFL Capital, formerly known as IIFL Securities, provides broking, wealth management, institutional broking, research and investment banking services.

IIFL Capital Services reported 10% fall in net profit to Rs 115.1 crore despite a 20% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 644.3 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. As at 31 March 2026, total assets under management stood at Rs 2,29,582 (distribution assets Rs 52,115 crore and custody assets Rs 1,77,467 crores).

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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