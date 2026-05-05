IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 10.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 644.30 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services declined 10.32% to Rs 114.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 644.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.20% to Rs 561.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 712.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 2420.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2405.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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