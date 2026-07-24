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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

IIFL Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 2.29% to Rs 631.48 crore

Net profit of IIFL Capital Services rose 4.99% to Rs 184.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 175.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.29% to Rs 631.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 617.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales631.48617.37 2 OPM %35.7635.81 -PBDT255.81243.74 5 PBT239.28227.54 5 NP184.09175.34 5

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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