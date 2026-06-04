IIFL Finance approves note issuance of $500mn under GMT programme
IIFL Finance approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the fixed rate, senior, secured notes to be issued by the Company under Regulation S and/or Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 as part of the USD 1,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme updated by the Company.Type of Instrument - Fixed rate, senior, secured notes (Notes) Size of the Issue - USD 500,000,000 Tenure - 3.25 years Date of allotment - 10 June 2026 Coupon - 7.60% per annum payable semi annually
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST