Thursday, June 04, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance approves note issuance of $500mn under GMT programme

IIFL Finance approves note issuance of $500mn under GMT programme

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

IIFL Finance approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the fixed rate, senior, secured notes to be issued by the Company under Regulation S and/or Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act 1933 as part of the USD 1,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme updated by the Company.

Type of Instrument - Fixed rate, senior, secured notes (Notes) Size of the Issue - USD 500,000,000 Tenure - 3.25 years Date of allotment - 10 June 2026 Coupon - 7.60% per annum payable semi annually

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JBM Auto surges after registerating 157 electric buses in May'26

JBM Auto surges after registerating 157 electric buses in May'26

INR continues to stay pressured near record lows

INR continues to stay pressured near record lows

Barometers nudge in early trade; Nifty trades below 23,350 mark

Barometers nudge in early trade; Nifty trades below 23,350 mark

NBCC gains on securing projects worth over Rs 45 crore

NBCC gains on securing projects worth over Rs 45 crore

Agarwal Industrial jumps after bagging Rs 477.5 crore HPCL bitumen supply contract

Agarwal Industrial jumps after bagging Rs 477.5 crore HPCL bitumen supply contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayBihar Hospital FireGold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Total Gas Stock OutlookOil Prices TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook