IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 3692.50 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 182.57% to Rs 586.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 3692.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2591.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 338.47% to Rs 1660.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 13350.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10210.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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