Wednesday, April 29, 2026 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 3692.50 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 182.57% to Rs 586.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 3692.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2591.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 338.47% to Rs 1660.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 378.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.75% to Rs 13350.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10210.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3692.502591.25 42 13350.8010210.90 31 OPM %67.6758.91 -62.2755.09 - PBDT896.27360.22 149 2619.201482.08 77 PBT832.66309.47 169 2408.581293.51 86 NP586.84207.68 183 1660.80378.77 338

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 29.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Accelya Solutions India consolidated net profit declines 29.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 89.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Ador Welding consolidated net profit rises 89.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 56.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 56.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Zenotech Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

MI vs SRH LIVE ScoreVedanta Q4 ResultsBajaj Finance Q4 ResultsAdani Power Q4 ResultsHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayNifty Target CutsQ4 Results TodayDividend Stocks todayPersonal Finance