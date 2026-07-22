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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 189.30% in the June 2026 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 189.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 32.73% to Rs 3919.15 crore

Net profit of IIFL Finance rose 189.30% to Rs 675.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 233.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 3919.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2952.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3919.152952.83 33 OPM %69.1057.09 -PBDT991.54403.32 146 PBT928.64356.31 161 NP675.07233.35 189

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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