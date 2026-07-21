IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 985.98 crore

Net profit of IIFL Home Finance declined 6.82% to Rs 184.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 197.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 985.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 948.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.985.98948.6272.7971.34242.77258.29237.32252.90184.20197.68

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