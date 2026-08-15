IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 2.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 73.50 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 2.49% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 73.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.73.5067.9624.6023.5314.3214.8210.3610.347.837.64

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