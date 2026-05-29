IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 243.65% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 64.01 croreNet profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 243.65% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 64.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.67% to Rs 24.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 252.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.0155.49 15 252.15219.45 15 OPM %24.7616.38 -23.0020.76 - PBDT14.419.12 58 51.7244.24 17 PBT10.515.47 92 34.4331.66 9 NP6.771.97 244 24.3721.63 13
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST