IIRM Holdings India consolidated net profit rises 243.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 64.01 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 243.65% to Rs 6.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 64.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.67% to Rs 24.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 252.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 219.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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