IITL Projects reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 0.58 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IITL Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.580.39520.69-5.131.981.751.981.7501.75