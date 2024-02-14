IITL Projects reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 0.58 croreIITL Projects reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.580.39 49 OPM %520.69-5.13 -PBDT1.981.75 13 PBT1.981.75 13 NP01.75 -100
