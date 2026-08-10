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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit rises 408.96% in the June 2026 quarter

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit rises 408.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 40.91% to Rs 169.29 crore

Net profit of IKIO Technologies rose 408.96% to Rs 10.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 169.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 120.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales169.29120.14 41 OPM %12.979.40 -PBDT24.3411.27 116 PBT16.904.23 300 NP10.792.12 409

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST