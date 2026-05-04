IKIO Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 47.25% to Rs 165.35 croreNet profit of IKIO Technologies reported to Rs 16.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.25% to Rs 165.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.39% to Rs 37.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.52% to Rs 595.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 485.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales165.35112.29 47 595.29485.88 23 OPM %15.715.51 -13.0312.34 - PBDT28.946.91 319 83.8566.72 26 PBT20.520.83 2372 53.0042.45 25 NP16.49-2.34 LP 37.8330.91 22
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:16 AM IST