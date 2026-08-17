IKOMA Technologies standalone net profit declines 97.06% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 91.57% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of IKOMA Technologies declined 97.06% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 91.57% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.141.66 -92 OPM %35.7182.53 -PBDT0.071.41 -95 PBT0.051.38 -96 NP0.031.02 -97
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST